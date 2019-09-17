House Judiciary Committee to hold first impeachment hearing

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press Mary Clare Jalonick September 17, 2019 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — As they investigate President Donald Trump, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee will hold their first official hearing in what they are calling an impeachment investigation. Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s outspoken former campaign manager, is scheduled to appear Tuesday to discuss the report by former special counsel Robert Mueller. But it’s unlikely that Democrats will ...

