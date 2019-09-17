Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded June 6, 2019

September 17, 2019

Judgments Recorded June 6, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT COLLINS, JASMINE G. et ano 1568 BORDEAUX LANE SOUTHWEST, CONYERS GA 30094 Favor: STONECREST PARC SHOPPING CENTER, LITHONIA, GA., LIMITED PARTNERSHIP Attorney: BOND SCHOENECK & KING PLLC Amount: $157,885.47 CONCOURS AUTO SPA LLC et al D/B/A CONCOURS AUTO SPA 340 VAN NESS AVENUE SUITE E, TORRANCE CA 90501 Favor: WEST COAST BUSINESS CAPITAL, LLC Attorney: SEREBRO ESQ, VADIM Amount: ...

