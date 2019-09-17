Don't Miss
Home / News / Justice in Clinton County resigns

Justice in Clinton County resigns

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2019 0

A judge in Clinton County has resigned as the result of an investigation into complaints of racism and political bias. Altona Town Justice Kyle R. Canning was accused by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct for sharing an inappropriate image on his Facebook page. Canning has agreed never to seek or accept judicial office at ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo