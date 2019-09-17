Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded August 30, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 30, 2019                 134   NOT PROVIDED DOYLE, MICHAEL J & DOYLE, PAULA A Property Address: 128 CEDARWOOD ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $40,700.00 GRIFFO, JOHN B Property Address: 158 ANYTRELL DRIVE, PENFIELD NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $44,000.00 JOHNSTON, KEVIN R & JOHNSTON, LAURA L Property Address: 134 FRISBEE HILL ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $17,500.00 MEYERS, PATRICK W & MEYERS, ...

