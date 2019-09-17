NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Oath of office: Opinion 19-20

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Oath of office Filing an undertaking Opinion 19-20 Background: A town board passed resolution requiring town officers and employees, including town justices, to execute an official undertaking, in addition to the oath office. The undertaking requires each justice to agree to faithfully perform and discharge the duties of her office and ...

