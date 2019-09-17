Don't Miss
Home / News / Only one Supreme Court justice has been impeached: Old Bacon Face

Only one Supreme Court justice has been impeached: Old Bacon Face

By: The Washington Post Gillian Brockell September 17, 2019 0

Calls to impeach Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh came from at least four Democratic presidential candidates over the weekend as The New York Times revealed a third alleged incident of sexual misconduct from when Kavanaugh was a young man. If the House voted for an impeachment trial, Kavanaugh wouldn’t have a lot of company in the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo