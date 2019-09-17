Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded April 10, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded April 10, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded April 10, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BARANOWSKI, JOSEPH F Appoints: WISSMAN, DANIEL C CORKISH, ELIZABETH Appoints: CORKISH, ADAM M LEISNER, CHERYL A Appoints: ALESI, JAMES S MASSARO, DAVID A Appoints: MASSARO, LAUREL J OSINSKI, HENRY R Appoints: LAMENDOLA, CAROL L UNDERWOOD, EDWARD G Appoints: KIM, JODY

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo