Powers of Attorney Recorded April 9, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded April 9, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY CHRISTIANA TRUST Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC LANE, MARY ALICE Appoints: LANE, JOHN R SR LEYVA, MARIELA Appoints: LEYVA, JENNIFER D PACHECO STATE, PHILOMENA Appoints: THYROFF, JOSEPH E

