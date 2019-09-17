Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of Sept. 16, 2019

Upcoming Foreclosures as of Sept. 16, 2019

By: Ben Jacobs September 17, 2019 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 28 Wedgewood Dr Gates 14624 09/16/2019 09:15 AM McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, LLC $90,046.09 31 Winter Hazel Ct Rochester 14606 09/16/2019 10:00 AM Friedman Vartolo LLP $263,458.33 370 Carter ...

