Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Advocate's View / Advocate’s View: Expanded statutory protection of defaulting commercial tenants

Advocate’s View: Expanded statutory protection of defaulting commercial tenants

By: Daily Record Staff Robert Yawman September 18, 2019 0

This past summer, the New York Legislature passed the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019 (TPA). The TPA became effective on June 14, 2019. The TPA made significant changes to Article 7 of the Real Property Actions & Proceedings Law (RPAPL). The RPAPL governs summary proceedings for landlords to recover real property from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo