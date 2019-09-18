Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Housing companies allegedly used Facebook ad system to exclude older people

Housing companies allegedly used Facebook ad system to exclude older people

By: The Washington Post By Marie C. Baca September 18, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — Housing companies used Facebook's ad system to discriminate against older people, according to new human rights charges. Two parties — watchdog nonprofit Housing Rights Initiative and a Washington, D.C., woman seeking to lead a class-action group — filed human rights charges Wednesday with administrative agencies here and in Maryland. They allege that seven housing ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo