Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded August 14, 2019

Judgments Recorded August 14, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 18, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded August 14, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT APRINTA GROUP LLC 2340 BRIGHTON HENRIETTA TOWNLINE ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622 Favor: RDSI CORP. Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $25,013.52 BORRELLI, DAVID J 483 PARMA CENTER ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: MONROE COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $8,090.65 CACERES-PIZARRO, EUNICE M. et ano 91 ONEIDA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Attorney: WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP Amount: $10,425.12 COCHRAN, GENEVA 15 ...

