Lawsuit against county dismissed

Lawsuit against county dismissed

Civil case against alleged rapist remains

By: Bennett Loudon September 18, 2019 0

A federal lawsuit will continue against a man accused of raping a woman he was supervising in Monroe County’s Work Experience Program (WEP) for people receiving public assistance benefits, but the county and the owner of the building where the assault happened have been dismissed as defendants. The Daily Record will not identify the woman, because ...

