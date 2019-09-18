Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded September 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 18, 2019 0

Mortgages Recorded September 3, 2019 NOT PROVIDED GOETZ, FRANK M & GOETZ, TRACEY E Property Address: 55 WINCANTON DRIVE, PERINTON NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $150,000.00 PROPERTIES OF ROCHESTER LLC & PROPERTIES OF ROCHESTER LLC Property Address: 37-39 THAYER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $600,000.00 14420 CARGILL, ASHLEA LENORE Property Address: 135 BARRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: CITIZENS ...

