New York judge resigns after compliant about noose posting

By: The Associated Press By RYAN TARINELLI September 18, 2019 0

ALBANY — An upstate New York town judge resigned following a complaint about a Facebook post that featured a noose, a Trump campaign slogan and a phrase about making "evil people" fear punishment. The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct announced Tuesday that Altona Town Court Justice Kyle R. Canning resigned from the $8,700-a-year-job June ...

