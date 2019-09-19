Don't Miss
Court Calendars for September 20, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2019 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Weberentin Properties LLC v Frederick Powell, 588 Brown St – Erin M Elsner 2—Weberentin Properties LLC v Robert Worden, 294 Lexington Ave – Erin M Elsner 3—David Stornelli, Janet Leccese, et ano v Ray Barber & Keri Sexton, 40 Denise Road – Erin M Elsner – Erin M Elsner – Erin M ...

