Cuomo signs bill extending statute of limitations for rape

Cuomo signs bill extending statute of limitations for rape

By: The Associated Press Karen Matthews September 19, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Wednesday to make it easier to prosecute some sex crimes by extending the statute of limitations for second- and third-degree rape. The Democratic governor was joined by actresses Mira Sorvino and Julianne Moore as well as activists from the group Time’s Up as he signed ...

