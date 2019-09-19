Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Family sues for medical vaccine exemption

Family sues for medical vaccine exemption

Monroe One BOCES officials override family doctor

By: Bennett Loudon September 19, 2019 0

The parents of a Yates County boy are suing state and local officials who won’t let their son attend school because the boy has not received some required vaccines. In June, during the worst measles outbreak in decades, state lawmakers eliminated religious exemptions that allowed students to attend public schools without being immunized. New York still allows ...

