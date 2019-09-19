Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Disclosure: Abdullahi v. Shenoy M.D., et al.

Fourth Department – Disclosure: Abdullahi v. Shenoy M.D., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Disclosure Medical report – Privilege – Waiver Abdullahi v. Shenoy M.D., et al. CA 18-02115 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff appealed from an order that granted the defendant Kaleida Health seeking a protective order precluding a non-party physician from providing testimony about matters privileged under the Public ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo