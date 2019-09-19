Don't Miss
Katherine Herlihy | Whiteman Osterman & Hanna

September 19, 2019

Katherine Herlihy has joined Whiteman Osterman & Hanna in Albany as partner. Herlihy has rejoined the firm after serving as general counsel for three years at the Life Insurance Council of New York (LICONY).  Prior to joining LICONY, Herlihy was an associate at Whiteman Osterman & Hanna from 2008 to 2016.  She concentrates her practice ...

