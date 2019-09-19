Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Presiding over evidentiary hearing: Opinion 19-49

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Presiding over evidentiary hearing “So ordered” stipulation – No extra-judicial knowledge Opinion 19-49 Background: The inquiring judge previously “so ordered” the parties’ negotiated stipulation. He had no involvement in the negotiating or drafting process. In an application to enforce the stipulation, the parties disagree on its interpretation, and the judge has ...

