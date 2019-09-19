Don't Miss
Home / News / Teen sentenced for fatal robbery

Teen sentenced for fatal robbery

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2019 0

A Syracuse teen has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison for his role in a fatal robbery. Nashiem Burton, 17, also was sentenced to five years of post-release supervision by Monroe County Court Judge Douglas Randall. Burton pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery in July. Co-defendant David Johnson, 18, was sentenced to 30 years in May. About ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo