5LINX defendant still on Facebook in prison

5LINX defendant still on Facebook in prison

Jason Guck also posts to Instagram

By: Bennett Loudon September 20, 2019 0

Jason Guck, one of the three founders of a multi-level marketing company convicted of fraud and sentenced to federal prison in Pennsylvania, has apparently been violating prison rules by making Facebook and Instagram posts. “To my knowledge, we weren’t aware of that and we’ll definitely look into it,” a prison spokesman said when asked about Guck’s ...

