Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for September 23, 2019

Court Calendars for September 23, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2019 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—LBH 1 LLC v Ashley Brown, 25 Stratford Park – Burgess & Miraglia 2—C3C LLC v Jesus Ayala, 147 Lewis St – John Joseph Costello 3—Sherilyn Properties LLC v Carmen Ortiz & Pedro Rosa, 82 Roycroft Drive – John Joseph Costello 4—H8H LLC v Qzateisha Ragsdale, 294 Conkey Ave – John Joseph Costello 5—6F6 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo