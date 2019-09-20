Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Angelhow v. Chahfe M.D.

September 20, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medical malpractice Deviation of care – Question of fact – Informed consent – Non-surgical options Angelhow v. Chahfe M.D. CA 18-00571 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The plaintiff commenced a medical malpractice action for damages for injuries sustained during a near-total thyroidectomy performed by the defendant in 2005 and ...

