Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded June 6, 2019

Judgments Recorded June 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded June 6, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT FRANCOIS, CONTENA Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION SHELTON, NANCY Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC JUDGMENT VACATED, OTHER COURT CLARK, MICHAEL J Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE KUJAWA, JOHN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SCHULTZ, CHRISTOPHER P Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JUDGMENT VACATED, SUPREME COURT AVERY, CHERYL Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT MARSLAND, CALEB et ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo