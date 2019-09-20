Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded June 7, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BAIG, AMJAD et ano 3932 SCOTTSVILLE ROAD, SCOTTSVILLE NY 14546 Favor: EBY-BROWN COMPANY LLC Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN AND CRANE LLP Amount: $12,784.64 BARNES, CHARLES II 149 RUGBY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: BUDGET RENT A CAR SYSTEM, INC. Amount: $15,137.89 BELLAIRE, BRUCE A 364 ADELINE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $20,360.39 BLACKMAN, JOSLYN 158 GRECIAN GARDENS ...

