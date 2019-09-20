Lis Pendens June 6, 2019

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2019 0

Lis Pendens Recorded June 6, 2019 NOTICE OF PENDENCY CANCELLED AS TRUSTEE FBO COREY CRAW v TOWER DB VII TRUST 20171 CONSECO FINANCE CREDIT CORP v WELLS FARGO BANK NA NOTICE OF PENDENCY MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE a/k/a Suzanne Hanley v as Trustee for GIFM Holdings Trust BARNUM, JENNY A. v CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC

