Prospective juror summoned to court

Prospective juror summoned to court

By: Bennett Loudon September 20, 2019 0

An Ontario County man has been ordered to appear in federal court Friday afternoon because of the way he filled out a juror questionnaire and because he allegedly ignored an instruction to call in to find out if he was needed to possibly serve as a juror. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. ...

