Second Circuit – Bail Reform Act: United States v. Boustani

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Bail Reform Act Wealthy defendants – Private security United States v. Boustani 19-1018-cr Judges Cabranes, Hall, and Stanceu Background: The defendant appealed from an order that denied his bail application and directed that he be detained pending trial. Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that the Bail Reform Act does not ...

