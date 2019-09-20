Don't Miss
Syracuse University names scholarship after man wrongfully incarcerated

By: The Washington Post By Marisa Iati September 20, 2019 0

Before he was wrongfully incarcerated as one of the "Central Park Five," Kevin Richardson had a dream for his future: playing basketball for Syracuse University's Orangemen and performing the trumpet in the school's marching band. As a child in the 1980s, Richardson and his friends were big fans of college basketball. He admired Syracuse players such ...

