Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump scores a victory in bicoastal battle over tax returns

Trump scores a victory in bicoastal battle over tax returns

By: The Associated Press Kathleen Ronayne and Jim Mustian September 20, 2019 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s efforts to keep his tax returns private played out on both coasts Thursday, with a California judge handing him an initial victory and his lawyers in New York City arguing that federal prosecutors there are trying “to harass” him by seeking the documents. On the West Coast, a federal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo