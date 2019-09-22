Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded June 10, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ACHEATEL, VANESSA 2070 SALT ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: WATERVIEW AT WILLOWPOINT LLC Amount: $12,692.29 BADE, JOCELYN K 655 CLINTON STREET ROAD, BYRON NY 14422 Favor: ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Attorney: PETER J CRAIG & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $5,997.26 FINCH, TIARA LASHAY 5660 EAST 30TH STREET, INDIANAPOLIS IN 46218 Favor: ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Attorney: PETER J CRAIG & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $3,325.51 FRANCIS, ...

