Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded June 7, 2019

Judgments Recorded June 7, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded June 7, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT GRAHAM, JOSEPH 159 MILLBANK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $976.48 HENDERSON, JEROME 18 WOODRIDGE COURT APARTMENT 8, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $1,355.86 HILL, RACHEL 137 DOVE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: AQUINAS INSTITUTE OF ROCHESTER Attorney: LACY KATZEN LLP Amount: $1,182.30 HURYSZ, KIMBERLY 28 FAIRLEA ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo