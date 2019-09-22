Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded June 9, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2019

Judgments Recorded June 9, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DIAZ, ANGEL 49 FIESTA ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN, ROBERT BRIAN ESQ Amount: $1,093.04 DILUZIO, MAURICE 2708 CHURCH ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $2,304.63 RODRIGUEZ, JOSE 53 WEST AVENUE, GENEVA NY 14456 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $2,461.64

