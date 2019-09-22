Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed Recorded June 10, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded June 10, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded June 10, 2019 MECHANICS LIEN 339 EAST AVENUE LLC Favor: AMERICAN PLUMBING AND CLIMATE TECH INC Amount: $327,238.00 355-365 EAST AVENUE, NY JUDD, MICHAEL Favor: CROSSTOWN DRYWALL LLC Amount: $2,965.00 1 MISSION HILL DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo