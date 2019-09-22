Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded September 5, 2019

Mortgages Recorded September 5, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 5, 2019              82   NOT PROVIDED KING STREET STORAGE LLC Property Address: 48 KING STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: SIGNATURE BANK Amount: $3,191,250.00 PLAZA AT WIN-JEFF LLC & PLAZA AT WIN-JEFF LLC Property Address: 3159 SOUTH WINTON ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $500,000.00 14428 BUTTONS, CATHY M & BUTTONS, JOSEPH Property Address: 505 SOUTH SANFORD ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo