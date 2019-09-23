Don't Miss
Home / News / NYPD officer who moonlighted as El Chapo’s wife’s bodyguard is arrested in cocaine sting

NYPD officer who moonlighted as El Chapo’s wife’s bodyguard is arrested in cocaine sting

By: The Washington Post Deanna Paul September 23, 2019 0

A New York police officer who worked an off-duty job as a bodyguard for the wife of drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán faces felony drug charges after he was accused of accepting cash in exchange for police protection in a cocaine operation. Ishmael Bailey, 36, was arrested Wednesday and arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo