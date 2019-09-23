Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Social Security supplemental benefits: Sinkler v. Berryhill

Second Circuit – Social Security supplemental benefits: Sinkler v. Berryhill

By: Daily Record Staff September 23, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Social Security supplemental benefits Attorney fee application – Tolling Sinkler v. Berryhill 18-2044-cv Judges Cabranes, Raggi, and Droney Background: The successful social security claimant appealed from the denial of her application for attorney’s fees as untimely. The plaintiff argues that the application of the 14-day filing period to her fee application was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo