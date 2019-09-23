Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of Sept. 23, 2019

Upcoming Foreclosures as of Sept. 23, 2019

By: kellyplessinger September 23, 2019 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 32 Maplehurst Rd Irondequoit 14617 09/23/2019 09:00 AM Stern & Eisenberg, PC $73,213.47 418 Melville St # 420 Rochester 14609 09/23/2019 10:00 AM Ras Boriskin, LLC N/A 1251 ...

