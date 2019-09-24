Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Appeals court weighs challenges to Trump abortion rule

Appeals court weighs challenges to Trump abortion rule

By: The Associated Press By GENE JOHNSON September 24, 2019 0

An appeals court is considering whether to block a Trump administration rule that bans taxpayer-funded health clinics from referring patients for an abortion — a rule that has already prompted many providers, including Planned Parenthood, to leave a longstanding federal family planning program. Eleven judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo