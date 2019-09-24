Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for September 25, 2019

Court Calendars for September 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2019 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Ravine Avenue Residense LLC v Shaquez Green & Idasia Carr, 347 Ravine Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Suplex Properties LLC v Angela Walker, 161 Cady St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Suplex Properties LLC v Stacey Bell, 38 Fifth St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—JDO Home Improvement LLC v Annie Smith, 482 Colvin St ...

