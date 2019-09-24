Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded September 9, 2019              70   14420 NEW, JAYNE E to GAUTHIER, DUSTIN R et ano Property Address: 42 MEADOWVIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12237 Page: 0391 Tax Account: 068.11-6-11 Full Sale Price: $154,600.00 14445 CAMPO, STEPHEN A to GRANT, SANDI C Property Address: 4 GREENBRIAR COURT, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12237 Page: 0461 Tax Account: 138.83-1-24 Full Sale Price: $67,000.00 GLENN, TIMOTHY et ano to GLENN, ...

