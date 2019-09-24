Don't Miss
Emmett Till inquiry continues; 6 other 'cold cases' closed

Emmett Till inquiry continues; 6 other ‘cold cases’ closed

By: The Associated Press By JAY REEVES September 24, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The federal government is still investigating the brutal slaying of black teenager Emmett Till, whose death in 1955 helped spur the civil rights movement. A Justice Department report issued to Congress about civil rights cold case investigations lists Till's killing as being among the unit's active cases. The inquiry was reopened two years ...

