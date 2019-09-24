Don't Miss
Harvard law professor: Throw out lawsuit by Epstein accuser

By: The Associated Press September 24, 2019 0

NEW YORK — Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz has asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit accusing him of lying about having sex with a woman who claims Jeffrey Epstein enslaved her and trafficked her to rich and powerful friends. Dershowitz's attorneys argued Tuesday that a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre should be ...

