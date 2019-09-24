Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded June 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded June 11, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT ANDERSON, IVAN F JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ARCH, IRVING L SR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ARLINE, GRADY Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER ARROYO, HANAN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE AYALA, ERNESTO ERIC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BAKER, QUADTROL D Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BARBER, ERIC Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER BARKER, ...

