Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Legal Services Corp. releases annual report

Legal Services Corp. releases annual report

Continued federal funding expected

By: Bennett Loudon September 24, 2019 0

When President Donald Trump first took office, Congressional funding of the Legal Services Corp. (LSC) was about $385 million. Despite Trump’s proposal to totally defund the agency that provides legal help to poor people, Congress actually increased funding each year since he took office, to about $415 million this year. “In terms of our federal funding we ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo