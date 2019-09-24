Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: Now is a good time to consider alternative investment strategies

Money Management: Now is a good time to consider alternative investment strategies

By: James Quackenbush September 24, 2019 0

 Negative yielding bonds overseas, coupled with slowing growth due to the trade war with China and a dovish Fed, have pushed long-dated Treasury yields to historically low levels[1]. Investors searching for income have gravitated toward the defensive sectors of the stock market, particularly the RUST sectors (i.e., REITs, Utilities, Consumer Staples and Telecom), resulting in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo