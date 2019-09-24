Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded September 9, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 9, 2019              109   NOT PROVIDED HARDING, BRIAN R & HARDING, LAURA A Property Address: 6 BIRDSONG TERRACE, OGDEN NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $50,000.00 MAIDEN MEADOWS LLC & MAIDEN MEADOWS LLC Property Address: 1826 MAIDEN LANE, GREECE NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $11,800,000.00 UPPER FALLS SQUARE LP & UPPER FALLS SQUARE LP Property Address: 26 CLEVELAND STREET, ...

