Home / News / Legal News / Mr. Dominic’s restaurant sued for sexual harassment

Mr. Dominic’s restaurant sued for sexual harassment

Chef accused of sexually harassing two employees

By: Bennett Loudon September 24, 2019 0

A federal lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) accuses the chef at a Fairport restaurant of sexually harassing two employees and creating a hostile work environment. The suit claims Paul Dowlatt, head chef and kitchen manager at Mr. Dominic’s on Main, sexually harassed Rachel Clifford and another woman who worked there. Dowlatt’s conduct ...

